MORGANTOWN - Iowa State's 4 game winning streak came to an end on Saturday as the Cyclones lost at West Virginia 20-16.

ISU trailed 20-3 at the half, but the comeback fell short.

Kyle Kempt threw for 249 yards, TD, INT while David Montgomery rushed for 115 yards.

The loss drops ISU to 6-3 overall, 4-2 in the Big 12. They are back home next week to take on #11 Oklahoma State.