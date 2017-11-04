AmeriHealth Cutting Iowa Jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Medicaid customers aren't the only ones being affected by AmeriHealth pulling out of privatized Medicaid in Iowa.

The company, which is based in Des Moines but has other offices around the state, will be laying off 400 employees. Iowa Workforce Development announced the layoff figure, but AmeriHealth will not confirm the number.

The company said, "The total number of employees impacted is not yet determined as other opportunities may exist in our national organization. Our focus is on working collaboratively with the state of Iowa in providing a seamless transition for our members and supporting our associates."

Meanwhile, the state of Iowa is finding new providers for the 2,000 patients whose care AmeriHealth managed. AmeriHealth will end its contract with Iowa Medicaid at the end of the month.