Gingerbread Run Raising Awareness, Money for Adoption

ANKENY, Iowa -- November is National Adoption Awareness Month, and on Saturday residents in the metro got together to raise a some money for a good cause.

Iowans for Adoption held its annual Gingerbread Run on DMACC’s Ankeny Campus. Around 250 participants signed up for the race, and one donor contributed $5,000 to the cause. The money is given to families who want to adopt a child but don’t have the means to do so, as the process can be expensive.

"It does take money. It’s a lot less to adopt through foster care, a lot less, but when you go international you can be looking at thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars, and a lot of families aren’t prepared for that," said Rusty Johnson, a board member of Iowans for Adoption.

Johnson says this is the largest attended gingerbread run yet.