Guilty Verdict Reached in Murder of Gender Fluid Teen

IOWA -- A guilty verdict was reached in the murder trial of a gender fluid teen.

The unanimous decision took only one hour to reach on Friday. A jury found 23-year-old Jorge Sanders-Galvez guilty of first degree murder. He faces a life sentence for the death of 16-year-old Kedarie Johnson, who was found dead in an alley in Burlington last March.

For Johnson's family, this marks only a halfway point as they await a verdict in a case against co-defendant Jaron Purham, who is being tried separately.

Federal authorities are investigating Johnson's death as a hate crime. A sentencing for Sanders-Galvez has been scheduled for December 18th.