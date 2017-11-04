× Police Searching for Escaped Work Release Inmate

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are searching for a man who failed to report back to a work release facility.

David Evans, 31, didn’t return to the Fort Des Moines Correctional Facility on Friday night. He is described as a white male, 6’1″ tall, weighing 166 pounds.

Evans was admitted to the facility in October and convicted of assault, multiple drug-related charges, and escape/absence while on work release.

Anyone with information regarding Evans’ location is asked to contact local police.