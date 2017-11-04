Stunner!!! Hawkeyes Crush #6 Ohio State 55-24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY - Another ranked team goes down at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa crushed #6 Ohio State 55-24, one of the most lopsided losses in Urban Meyer's career.

Nate Stanley looked like the Heisman candidate, not JT Barrett. Stanley threw for 226 yards and 5 TD's. Akrum Wadley rushed for 118 yards.

Iowa led 31-17 at the half and kept the foot on the gas all 2nd half. Josh Jackson, an All-American candidate, picked off Barrett 3 times. Amani Hooker also provided a pick 6 interception of Barrett on the opening play of the game.

Iowa was a 20 point underdog entering the game.

Iowa improves to 6-3 overall, 3-3 in the Big 10. Next week the Hawks hit the road to take on #9 Wisconsin.