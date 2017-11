Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A protest will take place in Des Moines next week.

The demonstrations are in response to the U.S. Postal Service's decision to cut jobs in Des Moines. Critics say it will lead to mail service delays.

The postal service plans to cut more than 20% of the Des Moines postal work force, and half of the cuts have already been made.

Postal workers and supporters will protest on Wednesday outside the downtown Des Moines office.