Demolition of Old Elementary School Building Set for Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Former students are gathering to say goodbye to the old Wallace Elementary School building on Des Moines' northeast side.

The school has stood since 1890, but has fallen into disrepair. Crews plan to start demolishing the school on Monday. The building has been vacant for a decade, and the city had already condemned the structure.

Earth Services and Abatement out of Des Moines won a bid for more than $100,000 for demolition rights, so they're expected to do the job. There is no word yet on any proposed project plans for the site.