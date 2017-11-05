Des Moines Police Deliver ‘Hope’ to Patients Fighting Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police made a special delivery for cancer patients on Sunday.

The department partnered with other metro agencies and Cops Against Cancer to raise donations and put together chemotherapy relief bags, known as Bags of Hope. The bags are filled with items such as blankets, scarves, toiletries, activity books, and more to help those fighting cancer.

More than 100 youth bags and 80 adult bags were put together and delivered to Blank Children's Hopsital, John Stoddard CAncer Center, and Mercy West Cancer Center on Sunday afternoon.