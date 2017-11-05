Iowa Woman on a Quest to Help Puerto Ricans in Need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- An Iowa woman is taking a holiday known for giving back to new heights.

Annie Moody is taking her newborn son and her mother to Puerto Rico for Thanksgiving to give back and help those who are still in need. Moody can’t imagine not being able to feed her newborn using fresh water.

“The anguish that I would feel if I wasn’t able to feed my son, not just because if didn’t have the financial means by which to do it, but just because of a natural disaster that I had no control over," she said.

This is a reality for many people in Puerto Rico, after Hurricane Maria hit the island more than six weeks ago. Authorities there say 95% of Puerto Ricans are still without power. Many mothers are also left without fresh water for their babies.

“We are collecting baby essentials, so diapers, formula, wipes, bottles, manual breast pumps since electricity is still a problem there, and the plan is to connect with a local organization, a church, we have a couple people that we're in contact with, and set up some kind of a general store and have people come and pick up what they need," Moody said.

This a life lesson in humanity Moody says her son Max can learn from when he's older.

“I can’t impact everyone, but if I can impact a couple families then I feel like I did my due diligence as an American citizen," Moody said.

All while stepping out of her comfort zone to help others.

“I can do this and it's okay to be out of my comfort zone, because my comfort zone would be me going to Vegas for my 30th birthday with some friends and enjoying myself, and that didn't feel right to me," Moody said.

For more information, email Moody at mothers4pr@gmail.com.