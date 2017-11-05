Metro Salon Gives Haircuts for the Homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- What began as a community service volunteer project has become a tradition for a group of local hair stylists.

A few times a year, Salon Spa W hair stylists visit the Central Iowa Shelter and Services to give free haircuts, manicures, and snacks. On Sunday, they cut hair for about 75 people. Jake Mason stays at the shelter and says he hasn't been pampered in years.

"Just because we are homeless, it doesn’t mean that we have to look rough or look a certain way, so it's nice to have people come down and show us they care," he said.

Not only do the homeless leave the chair feeling better about themselves, so do the stylists.

"You hear a lot of life stories. Sometimes they’re sad stories of loss and hardship, but I also hear a lot of stories that are very empowering and are of hope. These are people who are really trying to make changes," said salon owner China Wong.

Stylists say they tend to cut more hair in the cooler months due to more people staying at the shelter.