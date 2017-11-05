In this week's Murphy's Law, Keith Murphy says Iowa fans should never take Kirk Ferentz for granted.
Murphy’s Law: Appreciating Kirk Ferentz
-
Murphy’s Law: Endorsement of Matt Campbell Goes Too Far
-
Murphy’s Law: Enjoy the Ride, Cyclone Fans
-
Murphy’s Law: Fun in the Rain at Jack Trice Stadium
-
Murphy’s Law: Thoughts on Penn State-Iowa, and An Instant Classic
-
Murphy’s Law: Wadley High-Stepping Does Not Equal Taunting
-
-
Hawkeyes Need Strong Ground Game
-
Murphy’s Law: Let’s Hear it for the Cy-Hawk Rivalry
-
Murphy’s Law: Artful Burns of New Cyclone Logo
-
Murphy’s Law: Instant Classic Reinforces Why Cy-Hawk Game Should Never Go Away
-
Murphy’s Law: Why Stop at Solheim Cup? Bring It All On.
-
-
Murphy’s Law: A Tribute to College Football’s New Ironman
-
Murphy’s Law: Mayweather vs McGregor More Fight Than Farce
-
I THINK: Most Impressive Win In the Ferentz Iowa, Some Fans Can Only Complain About ‘Media bias.’