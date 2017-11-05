× One Driver Killed After Car Crashes Into Tractor

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a car crashed into a tractor in Marshall County.

Early Sunday morning, 32-year-old Jorge Cervantes of Marshalltown was traveling north on Highway 330 when he crossed the center line and entered the southbound lane. He then stuck a tractor driven by 56-year-old Mark Puls of Gladbrook.

Cervantes died in the crash.

The Iowa State Patrol crash report says Puls was injured, but his life was saved by the use of a seatbelt.