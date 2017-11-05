× Pleasant Hill Man Behind Bars Accused of Killing Girlfriend’s Dad

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A man is behind bars after police say he killed his girlfriend’s father early Sunday morning.

26 – year – old Ricky St. John is charged with first degree murder after police say he killed Timothy Neal, 47.

Police say the suspect and victim got into a fight outside of an apartment complex located at 600 North Pleasant Hill Boulevard around one o’ clock Sunda y morning. When help arrived on scene, witnesses tell Channel 13 the victim was laying in the grass. Neal was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injures. Department spokesperson, Adam Choat, says there were no visible signs of trauma that pointed to the victims cause of death. An autopsy will be conducted Monday morning to determine an exact cause of death. Choat adds, this is the first homicide the city has seen in the last decade.

St. John was taken into custody without incident. He’s being held in the Polk County Jail without bond.