Quilts of Valor Giving Gifts to Quad Cities Veterans

QUAD CITIES -- Veterans Day is just around the corner, and vets in the Quad Cities recently received a special honor.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation presented more than 50 quilts to veterans, thanking them for their service. Each quilt was handmade, with the help of 40 volunteers. The quilts include the colors of the American flag for veterans to proudly use and display.

It's a small gesture that means so much to those service members.

"Lots of tears, lots of smiles, some of them tell us that we heal their heart. That makes me want to go home and make another quilt," said one of the volunteers.

Quilts of Valor is a national community service program that was founded in 2003 to connect veterans with everyday Americans back at home. The organization's website says it has awarded more than 171,000 quilts.