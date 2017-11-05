Scott County Holds Adoption Celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa -- An adoption celebration was held at the Scott County Courthouse on Saturday.

Parents, grandparents, and siblings officially welcomed the newest members of their families. Judges finalized the adoptions of six children.

The event was emotionally overwhelming for many in attendance.

"We're just so thankful that God gave us the opportunity and provided us the means to have this beautiful baby boy and to finalize our adoption today. It's just overwhelming and it's just incredible," said Leslie Butler, an adoptive parent.

Some families were adopting for the second time.