The Insiders: November 5th Edition, Should School Buses Have Seatbelts?

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Are seatbelts necessary on school buses? Do they increase safety for students?

The Des Moines School District thinks their buses should have them, and last year the district paid to outfit two of its buses. This year, it added eight more.

Fortunately, crashes with school buses are rare, but approximately six children a year still died in bus-related crashes.

