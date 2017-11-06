× 1 Dead, 14 Sickened in Carbon Monoxide Poisoning at Marshalltown Church

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Officials are now confirming one person is dead following a carbon monoxide poisoning case at a Marshalltown church Sunday that initially sickened 15 people.

Emergency crews were called to 305 E. South Street Sunday afternoon on a report of several people who reported symptoms of being dizzy and having nausea.

When members of the Marshalltown Fire Department arrived they had to carry three people outside of the church. They observed people suffering from an altered level of consciousness, headaches, nausea, and cherry red skin – all typical symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

An official with the Marshalltown Fire Department says readings taken using air quality equipment detected carbon monoxide at 1400 parts per million inside the church. According to research done at Iowa State University, when levels reach 1600 parts per million victims can experience death within one hour.

Officials have not released the name of the person who died.

Seven of the 15 people who were sickened had to be transferred by air ambulance to other hospitals for treatment. Their conditions have not been made available.

The source of the carbon monoxide was determined to be a large gasoline generator operating in the basement. Officials say there was not electricity or gas service hooked up to the church at the time of the incident.