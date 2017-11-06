Des Moines’ MacRae Park Receives Grant for Improvement Projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A park project in Des Moines is now $150,000 closer to completion.

On Monday, the Polk County Supervisors presented a community development grant for the MacRae Park enhancements. So far, more than $800,000 have been raised for the project, through both public and private funds. Plans for the park that's located on SW 9th Street include enclosing the shelter, a new dock at the pond, and a new overlook of downtown Des Moines.

Parks and Rec Director Ben Page said the purpose is to improve the quality of life for both locals and visitors.

"When we invest in our parks, it shows people that we care about you, we want the business people to be able to recoup and retain employees. That's one of the things our survey shows us, is that Des Moines businesses and Des Moines families want a place to go and enjoy and recreate at, so the more we can put into our parks, the more we can keep people here in Des Moines," he said.

The project designs will be finalized this winter. Construction starts next year, and the city hopes to celebrate the grand opening next October.