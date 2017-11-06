One Person Found Unconscious After Vehicle Crashes Into Skunk River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORY CITY, Iowa -- One person has been transported to the hospital after a car went into the Skunk River in Story City.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews responded to a report of a car in the water. An occupant inside the vehicle was found unconscious and taken by helicopter to a hospital.

Story City police say it appears the car was traveling westbound on Broad Street when it veered off the road and landed in the water.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time and no name has been released.