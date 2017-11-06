× Nonprofit Makes Cheer Boxes for People Who are Hurting This Holiday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – One nonprofit is making sure the holidays are a little extra special for people who have lost loved ones this past year.

Amanda the Panda is sending cheer boxes to families with 12 individual gifts wrapped inside.

Executive Director for HCI Care Services Azure Christeen said people can find board games, blankets and more inside the boxes.

“It’s amazing the power that a box of 12 gifts, nothing incredibly expensive, nothing outrageous, but simple gifts can have on somebody. To let them know that we are thinking about them, provide a little extra cheer and really make them recognize that they are not alone in the grief that they have,” Christeen said.

Each present has a different message written on the wrapping paper to comfort an individual.

Christeen said the boxes are meant to make people feel welcomed in the community.

“We know that during the holidays it can be especially challenging if you have lost someone, and lost them recently. These are intended to bring comfort, to bring togetherness and to really let them know somebody is thinking about them during what can be a hard time when you have many memories and many traditions,” Christeen said.

Amanda the Panda plans to make around 200 cheer boxes this year.

Volunteers will deliver the boxes at the end of November.