Record Turnout Expected for Tuesday Elections

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7 and the Polk County Auditor said they are expecting a record turnout at the polls.

Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald said there are over 125,000 registered voters and one of the reasons they are expecting a high turnout is because of the race for Ward 3 in Des Moines.

“Especially with the early voting, it`s going to be the 5th biggest turnout since we’ve had in 1989, whether or not that translates into the polls remains to be seen. But everything indicates right now that turnout will be stronger than it was two years ago,” Fitzgerald said.

Here is the sample ballot:

First on the ballot is Council Member At Large and that race is between Connie Boesen and incumbent Skip Moore.

And second on the ballot is the Ward 3 seat between Michael Kiernan, Abshir Omar Mahamed and Josh Mandelbaum.

The Ward 3 seat is currently held by Christine Hensley, who has been in the position for 24 years.

Incumbent Bill Gray is running for re-election in Ward 1.

Fitzgerald says the race for Ward 3 could be motivating more citizens to cast their vote because there is a competition, rather than one unopposed candidate like there is in Ward 1.

“You are seeing TV ads, mailers, door knockers, they are really out there pressing the flesh to try to get someone to vote for them. And so we will see if turnout goes up like it has been in past, but I know they are working very hard in Des Moines,” Fitzgerald said.

Voting for local elections starts at 7 a.m. Tuesday and you can find your polling location on the Polk County Auditor website.