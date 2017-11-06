× Salvation Army Assisting Community Members With Christmas Costs

DES MOINES, Iowa — There are just 48 shopping days left until Christmas, but what about those who know they won’t have much money to buy gifts this year?

People with that worry can how have the chance to get some help making Christmas happen for their family. The Salvation Army in Des Moines is accepting applications this week only for its Christmas assistance program. Applicants need to prove their residence and provide some form of ID for each child in the house. They will then be guaranteed a gift for each child and all the supplies needed for a Christmas dinner.

The signup period continues through Friday at the Boy Scouts Mid-Iowa Council Building at 6123 Scout Trail in Des Moines, just off 63rd Street, south of Park Avenue.

People are welcome to sign up from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign begins in 11 days. Anyone who wants to ring a bell at one of 60 metro locations can sign up at ringdesmoines.org.