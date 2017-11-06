Simpson College Announces Plan to Offer Free Tuition to Low-Income Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANOLA, Iowa -- A central Iowa college wants to make higher education more accessible and affordable.

On Monday, Simpson College unveiled The Simpson Promise. It offers free tuition for students whose families make less than $60,000 per year. The new incentive is available to students who graduate from an Iowa high school and are accepted as full-time, first-year students.

"We want to make sure that students from all backgrounds in Iowa can take advantage of the historical mission of this institution to serve families regardless of income and background. To have the benefits of a higher education experience that our students enjoy at Simpson," said Dr. Jay Simmons, the president of the college.

To be eligible for the program, students must also live on campus and complete an application for federal student aid. Students are still responsible for the costs of room, board, and fees.