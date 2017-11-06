× Trial Date Continued for Former Officer Accused of Planting Evidence

DES MOINES, Iowa – A former Des Moines police officer accused of tampering with evidence has waived his right to a speedy trial.

Thirty-one-year-old Tyson Teut was charged in August with felonious misconduct in office and perjury. The charges relate to a case nearly three years ago, where Teut is accused of planting a rock of methamphetamine in an evidence bag.

Court documents filed last week show Teut’s trial has now been continued to February 28, 2018.

Teut and another former officer, Joshua Judge, resigned in December amid the allegations in the case. Judge has not been criminally charged in the case as of yet.

In February Kyle Weldon filed a lawsuit against the officers, the police department, the city and the county – alleging that the officers planted evidence and others within the department knew about it and condoned the behavior.