Woman Says Dog Saved Her When RV Caught Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines woman says her dog saved her from a fire on Friday night.

The woman's RV caught fire in the parking lot of the SE 14th Street Walmart. Tink Ott says her dog managed to slip out of the RV. Once Ott caught up with the dog, the RV was already in flames.

"I love him, and there's no way that anybody or any other dog can replace him. Like I said, he's my guardian angel," said Ott.

Several other dogs were killed in the fire. One person was also treated for smoke inhalation.