Double Homicide Material Witness Taken Into Custody

IOWA — Mason City Police are investigating a double homicide.

Police were called to a home on 27th Street SW around 7:45 on Tuesday morning to conduct a welfare check. Inside the home, officers found two bodies. The names of the victims and their cause of death have not been released.

Police have taken a person of interest into custody for questioning. Law enforcement officials began searching for 25-year-old Codie Matz shortly after the two bodies were found. Matz was arrested just before noon on Tuesday.

No charges have been filed.