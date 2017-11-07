Hospital Altercation Leads to Arrest of Man in Eastern Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- An eastern Iowa man is facing charges after allegedly threatening doctors and police officers at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Scott Colebank, 49, allegedly walked into the hospital drunk and began arguing with staff on Monday afternoon. When an ER physician tried to talk to him, he allegedly threatened to start killing people. A bystander reportedly started suffering chest pains during the altercation.

When police arrived, Colebank reportedly fought with officers.