‘Material Witness’ Sought in Mason City Double Homicide

MASON CITY, Iowa – Law enforcement officials are seeking a material witness in a double homicide case in Mason City.

Tuesday morning, officers discovered two bodies at a home in the 300 block of 27th Street SW after being called to conduct a welfare check.

Police are seeking 25-year-old Codie Matz in connection to their homicide investigation. Officials say he may be driving a dark green 1996 Chrysler Sebring with the Iowa license plate LE007. He was last seen in the Mason City area around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say Matz may be armed and suicidal.

If you have any information on the location of Matz you can contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.