Metro Home Prices Increased in September

DES MOINES, Iowa — Homes across Des Moines and West Des Moines are gaining value.

New data released Tuesday by property and consumer analytics company Corelogic show home prices throughout the metro rose by five-percent in September 2017.

Home prices increased by one-percent in September compared to August 2017.

National home prices increased by seven-percent in September 2017 compared to a year ago.

Corelogic officials expect home prices nationally to increase by 4.7-percent from September 2017 to September 2018.