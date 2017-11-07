× One-Cent Local Sales Tax Increase Up for Vote in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — Voters in Dallas County will get to decide Tuesday whether they want to increase the local sales tax by one-cent.

According to estimates, the increase could bring in as much as $11.5 million in revenue each year if it passes countywide.

Some Waukee city leaders told the Des Moines Register it would help lower property taxes and pay for some expensive projects. They say it would allow the city to finish its 13-year parks improvement plan in just four years.

The penny sales tax will be imposed only in cities where a majority of voters approve it.

For example, voters in Perry could approve it while people living in Dallas Center reject it.