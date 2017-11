Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Knockout rounds continue on The Voice on Tuesday night.

Chris Weaver of Des Moines will take the stage against fellow Team Jennifer teammate Katrina Rose.

Iowa native Jon Mero is already advancing in the competition after ousting a fellow Team Adam teammate in a knockout round on Monday night.

Iowa's third singer, Adam Cunningham, is also still alive on the show after being stolen by coach Adam Levine.