Ames High School Chemistry Teacher is 2018 Iowa Teacher of the Year

AMES, Iowa- An Ames High School Chemistry Teacher has been named the Iowa 2018 Teacher of the Year by the Iowa Department of Education.

Aileen Sullivan and the entire High School student body were called to a secret assembly for the announcement. Even Sullivan’s kids did not know the reason for the assembly.

Governor Kim Reynolds said she was really excited about this year’s award winner, as she is involved in the STEM area of science, technology engineering and math.

“I am honored and humbled to stand up for all of you today as the 2018 Iowa Teacher of the Year,” said Sullivan. “Ames has truly the best school in the state of Iowa, I couldn’t be more proud to represent all of you as an Ambassador of education.

Sullivan has been with the district for over 20 years, and also serves as the lead negotiator for the local teacher’s union.

“Very special person, very special teacher, for a very special high school, said Tim Taylor, Supt. of Schools for the Ames District.

Sullivan said she knew she wanted to be a teacher in the third grade, when she drew a picture of herself at a desk in front of a classroom. Early on into her career, she had to make some adjustments.

“I’m standing at the board and do my thing, and I knew exactly where was going on they didn’t,” said Sullivan. “So then it was time to seek out a masters degree, and work out how I might approach teaching differently.”

Her approach then became involving the students in more real-life problems to have them become more engaged.

Sullivan will serve as an Iowa Ambassador for Education in 2018.