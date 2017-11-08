Auditor’s Office Find Six Improper Bank Accounts Managed by Clarinda Coaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARINDA, Iowa -- The State Auditor's Office says the Clarinda School District has a big problem with improper bank accounts.

An investigation of the district by the Auditor's Office found a half dozen bank accounts were opened for school activities, possibly in violation of Iowa law. According to the audit report the six accounts were opened by individual coaches to manage things like fundraisers and camp registrations. The accounts were then managed exclusively by the coaches. However, since they were tied to school activities they should have been managed by and under the control of the district. The audit found more than $48,000 was improperly deposited in the accounts.

The report shows the school district was tipped off to the existence of one account after a coach paid for a heater to be installed in a personal swimming pool with a check from the "Cardinal Volleyball" account. The coach claims he desposited personal funds into the same account and used those for the pool heater.

The audit does not allege criminal activity but does recommend the district take full control of activity finance accounts.