Authorities Now Say No One Killed by Carbon Monoxide in Marshalltown on Sunday

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Two days after confirming one person was killed after being overcome by carbon monoxide in a crowded church authorities now say no one died.

On Monday Marshalltown Fire Chief David Rierson told media outlets that one person had died and 14 others were hospitalized after being overcome by carbon monoxide at the Church of God. Chief Rierson now says there were no deaths in the incident. Rierson says he takes full responsibility for releasing inaccurate information.

The names of the 15 people hospitalized from the incident have not been released, nor have updated conditions.