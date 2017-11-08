Elementary Students Learn Lessons in Service from Iowa Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- This Saturday is Veterans' Day but on Wednesday a Des Moines elementary school got a jump start on honoring those who served the nation.

Hillis Elementary school hosted a veterans recognition day, turning the classroom over to veterans. A group of vets ranging from World War II to those currently enlisted met with students to answer questions about the military.

"How long have you served?"

"What wars were you in?"

"Do bullet proof vests really work?"

No question was off limits.

Chief Warrant Officer James Norton with the Iowa National Guard was invited by his daughter, Blayke, to speak. He says it was important for him to let the kids know that there is more to being a veteran than going to war and fighting the enemy.

"It's good to come out and talk to them about your experiences so they have a better understanding of what it's like being in the Iowa National Guard," says Norton, "It's not just about going to war. It's also about helping your community by going down for hurricane relief and explaining to them how the Iowa National Guard helps out the State of Iowa and the nation."