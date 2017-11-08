× Farmer Finds Black Bear in Northeast Iowa Field During Harvest

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – A northeast Iowa farmer had quite the surprise Tuesday while working in the field.

Eric Reicks says they were finishing up harvesting the last few rows of corn when he got a call from his dad, letting him know there was something ahead of him. That something turned out to be a black bear.

Reicks posted several photos of the bear on Facebook and said it was spotted about 4 miles northwest of Schley.

Though native to Iowa, there’s no longer a breeding population of bears in the state. Young male bears do often roam.

Sightings of a black bear were reported in Poweshiek County in September and October. In July, there were reports of a black bear being seen in Mahaska County.