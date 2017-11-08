Pella, Football Town, USA

Posted 10:10 pm, November 8, 2017, by

PELLA - The town of 10,000 is known for many things: The Tulip Festival, Dutch Letters, and more and more, Football. Pella High School is the traditional power making it to the state semifinals seven times in the past 10 years while Pella Christian is set for its first Dome trip in the programs 14 year history.