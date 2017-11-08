× Police: Des Moines Shooting Victim ‘Uncooperative’ in Investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the shoulder early Wednesday morning, but they say the victim isn’t cooperating.

Emergency medical crews were called to the Quick Trip at 2945 E. University at 3:05 a.m. on a report of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the woman, in her twenties, was taken to a Des Moines hospital for treatment. Her wound was not believed to be life threatening.

Police are continuing their investigation but say the victim has not been helpful in providing details of the incident.