Stepdad Facing Murder, Arson Charges is Back in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man facing murder and arson charges in the death of his stepson has been extradited to Iowa.

Forty-one-year-old Randy Miles Jr. was booked into the Polk County Jail late Monday night. He was originally detained in North Dakota back in August in connection with the death of 26-year-old Christopher Lenhart.

Lenhart’s body was found in a burning vehicle on August 27th at 1439 Henderson Avenue. He was hospitalized but died from his injuries.

Miles was sought by police because they believed he had information on Lenhart’s death. He was arrested in North Dakota on an unrelated warrant and later charged with first degree murder and first degree arson.

A preliminary hearing for Miles has been scheduled for November 17th. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $2 million bond.