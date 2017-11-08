× VA Asking for Donations of Coats for Veterans in the Metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County Veterans Affairs wants to make sure no veteran has to shiver this winter.

The organization is collecting new and gently used winter coats, hats and gloves to donate to veterans and their families. They’ll be collecting donations until Wednesday, November 15th at the VA Office at Polk County River Place at 2309 Euclid Avenue. The items will be given out at the same location on November 17th from 10:00am-3:00pm.

You can find more information on the drive online on the Veterans Affairs website.