Veterans Day Events and Offers in Central Iowa

Veterans Day events will be held across Iowa on Saturday to pay tribute to those who served the nation and continue to serve. Here are some of the events we are aware of. You can submit an event not included here by emailing news@whotv.com.

EVENTS:

Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Day Ceremony

When: 11 November 2017, 8:00am

Location: Iowa Veterans Cemetery

When: 11 November 2017, 11:00am

Location: Iowa Events Center

When: 11 November 2017, 11:00am

Location: Iowa Veterans Home, 1301 Summit Street, Marshalltown, Iowa

When: 11 November 2017, 10:00am

Location: Iowa State Capitol Memorial Grounds (south of Capitol), 1200 East Walnut, Des Moines, Iowa

When: 11 November 2017, 5:00pm Dinner – 6:30pm Grand Entry

Location: Meskwaki High School gymnasium: 1608 305th St., Tama, IA 52339

Many businesses will also be offering discounts and free services to veterans on Veterans Day. Here are a few of the offers we’ve heard about.