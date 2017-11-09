× Biggest Shopping Week of the Year in Hampton

HAMPTON, Iowa- Christmas shopping season arrives early each year in this Franklin County Town.

The Specialty Shops of Hampton have been banding together each year to promote the shops as a shopping destination.

“It’s our biggest day of the year, the biggest week of the year is this week is what we’re doing right now for the Holiday Open House,” said Guyla Pohmlan, of the Wood Cellar Store, and coordinates the Hampton Specialty Shops. “This is going to be our 28th year that we’ve been doing this.”

There are seven shop owners, who meet monthly, and pool their dollars to buy group advertising.

“I would say that there is a little bit of everything, whether you’re eclectic, whether you like the country, whether you like the modern look, there’s something that will fit anywhere any type of decor in your home whether it’s the kitchen, the living room, the bedroom, said Christy Allen, a former resident here who drives back from her home in Iowa City. “Women love to come to small towns like this find these unique little shops, and then find a really good place to have lunch.”

Though this is a big event, the Specialty Shops hold other events during the year to keep business steady in other months.

“I have not seen it, people say a depression has come, but it just seems like all year round we just kind of stay steady, and our loyal customers have been excellent to us.”

The Hampton Specialty Shops Holiday Open House Runs November 9-12th.