Biotech Regulation Rule Withdrawn

The Department of Agriculture has withdrawn a proposed rule to revisit biotech regulations.

Instead, it plans to re-engage with stakeholders according to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS). Saying it wants more information to determine the most effective and science-based approach for modern biotechnology regulation, while also protecting plant health.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue says the USDA needs to have a fresh look to explore policy alternatives.

APHIS oversees the importation, interstate movement, and environmental release of genetically engineered organisms to make sure they don't pose a plant risk.