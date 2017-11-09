Dallas County Law Enforcement Center Construction Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADEL, Iowa -- Thursday was a day that may in Dallas County never thought would arrive. After years of campaigning and failed votes ground was finally broken on a new law enforcement center.

While dignitaries lined up with golden shovels to scoop ceremonial piles of dirt, the real work of clearing the ground for the $22 million dollar project is already well underway. The urgency of starting the project could stem from the long, difficult road it took to make it to this day.

Over the last five years four votes to approve funding for the project failed. Finally the fifth time was the charm. Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard says it took a lot of hard work by him and other backers of the project to finally reach the finish line. "In this county, its a conservative county so we had to make sure that we hit every door multiple times," says Leonard, "Anybody that had questions about the project I'd load up and go over and sit in their living room and explain the project to them."

The new law enforcement center will stand just east of Adel. It will be home to a new jail and offices for the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. Construction is scheduled to be complete by July 2019.