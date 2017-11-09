× VIDEO: Story County Driver Clocked at 111 MPH in 25 MPH Zone

STORY COUNTY, Iowa – The Story County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to watch their speed and stay alert after a case of extreme speeding.

Officials posted about the October 16th traffic stop to the department’s Facebook page Thursday morning. The post details an incident that happened late at night in Slater.

A deputy was in a stationary position on 6th Avenue/Hwy 210, when an SUV blew past – going 111 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone. The deputy pursued the vehicle and the driver pulled over a short time later.

Officials say the driver faces charges of eluding reckless driving, excessive speed, and failure to obey stop sign. They have not released the name of the driver.