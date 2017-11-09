Drake Students Create Architecture Exhibit on Campus for the Public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Students at Drake University helped put together a new exhibit at the Anderson Gallery.

The Mies I Weese at Drake: Where we Live and Work showcases architecture on the University’s campus from the 1960s to the 1970s.

Senior at Drake University Margaret Clapham said different groups of students worked on different parts of the exhibit from the ground up.

“It was really interesting. We first selected the building that we were most passionate about and that we really wanted to research. Then, going back into Drake’s history and looking at Drake’s archives to find out what information they had. We actually got to select all the images that were in the show, and then think about the layout and what order they should be in and how we can tell a story with those images,” Clapham said.

Students in art classes went to the archives and did research, wrote material for the catalog and more.

Art History Professor and Drake Maura Lyons said the exhibit reaches out to past students to learn more about what happened inside each building.

“We interviewed a lot of alumni, we interviewed current students and faculty, to get some insight into how these buildings actually function and work. We got some really great stories back from that. For example, one alum wrote in to tell us about one of the doors that is featured in the show. He lived there in the 1970s and someone had designed what he called a musical prank,” Lyons said.

Lyons said the musical prank was students closing doors on every floor in a timely manner to create “music.”

People can view blueprints, diagrams and videos at the exhibit.

The grand opening is Thursday night from 5-7 p.m. at the Anderson Gallery. The exhibit will be free and open to the public from November 9th to December 22nd.

The gallery is located at 2505 Carpenter Avenue, Des Moines.