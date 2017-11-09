Elementary Students Learn Life Lessons While Reviewing Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa –A class from one metro school took a field trip this week to a local restaurant. They weren't just treated to a tasty meal.

It's always fun to go out to lunch, especially when you're in third grade. Student Adhitya Sivakumaran said, "For my first time, Jethro’s is a really good place."

The 22 students from Waukee's Brookview Elementary Schoool didn't just dine. They had an assignment. "I'm here and all my class to write a review of Jethro’s," said Adhitya.

With clipboards in hand, they walked around Jethro's Jambalaya Waukee. “They have really clean walls, lots of t.v's. It's really cool," said Molly Hoffman, also a third grade student.

They evaluated ambiance, service, and food. "The food is good. The fries are really crispy and salty. They're really good and the sandwich is so cheesy. I can barely get my mouth open," said Adhitya.

This is one of five third grade classes from Brookview eating at area restaurants. The goal is to provide an authentic learning experience to advance their writing. Adhitya said, "We're learning about persuasion writing, and writing is as easy as pie: p is for persuasion, i is for inform, e is for entertain."

Teacher Ryan Fincel said, "They're looking at how do I write a good hook, what's my opinion based on this. What are the three components of a restaurant review, which is ambiance, service and food. And, how can I put those details in that actually make someone want to go to a restaurant or not want to go to a restaurant."

They'll have a few weeks to form their opinion and write a review. Adhitya said, "so far, I marked it a five-star place."

Teachers will submit some of the reviews to the local paper and blogs for possible publication.