Gunman Still At Large After Des Moines Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Police are still looking for the gunman responsible for firing at two people.

May Bolokor has lived in this neighborhood for more than 20 years.

She watches police swarm her neighborhood she says this isn't some first-time police have been called to this neighborhood.

“A long time ago a lot of people broke in my house was broke in to five times," Bolokor said.

Thursday, it was a shooting, police say shots came from behind two houses on the 1300 block of College Avenue.

The targets were two men working out front on a Suburban car.

May Bolokor says the shots were so loud, she thought they came from her front yard.

“I hear the gun shots so loud and my husband called me he was scared," Bolokor said.

Police say there was a unique aspect to this shooting.

“One of the victims in this has a license permit to carry a gun and he actually exchanged fire with the suspect," Paul Parizek with Des Moines Police said.

One of the two targets were shot, he is expected to survive.

Akil Jabbar got word someone was shot and was quick to check on his mom who lives here.

“I rushed over here to make sure everything is ok being involved in public safety in the community I wanted to make sure everyone was safe in my neighborhood or in my community at least," Jabbar said.

Unlike May, Jabbar says this area is otherwise quiet and safe.

“Except for some speeding that's about it but as far as any type of violence there isn't a whole lot of violence or anything like that going on this street," Jabbar said.

The hope is police can piece together what happened, to catch the gunman and put behind bars.

Police believe this to be an isolated situation.