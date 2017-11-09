Happy ODDiversary: Iowa Couple Celebrates Both Their Weddings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADEL – A local couple is celebrating two milestone anniversaries on Saturday: One for each wedding. If you’re confused, then just listen to Gordon Klatt tell his love story with his wife of 45 years… or is it 50? “We kid around a lot.” said Gordon. “And (my wife, Marti) puts up with a lot of the things I do.”

They met during college at Iowa State University. Gordon called to ask her out for a second date. “Being clever, I said, ‘How’d you like to get married Saturday night?’ And she said, ‘Sure. What time will you pick me up?’ Well, there were other guys in my room (listening). And they said, ‘Let’s do it!’”

His friends got ahold of her friends. By the time Saturday night rolled around, the couple was rolling into a park near campus. Gordon explains that, “In 1967, Brookside Park was a place where you’d go to park. You would go there to neck.”

But there would be no privacy. Instead, over 100 showed up to throw Gordon and Marti a full blown fake wedding. She recalled, “It was unbelievable. They had presents and the whole works, and had the ceremony written out.” Gordon said, “(Friends brought) a wedding cake. They decorated my car.”

That night, November 11, 1967, Gordon got Marti back to the dorm in time for curfew. They dated for one year. Then, Gordon shipped overseas with the navy. They tried to stay in touch, but eventually lost touch. Marti said, “(Back then), you’d write a letter and there’d be some misunderstanding or some problem. Well then he’d write back and I’d write back… and they’d cross in the mail.”

When Gordon got out of the service, he realized he lived just half-an-hour from Marti’s new town. She was engaged. He visited and convinced her to dump that other guy. So, they went to a church and officially got married… exactly five years to the day after they did it for fun.

Now, they look back and celebrate the life they built, and share the fun story of how it all started. Gordon said, “We’re good friends. We love each other. And I’m thankful that she chose me.”